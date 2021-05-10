FBI searching for robber who targeted Sunrise Chase bank

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a robber who targeted a bank in Sunrise.

According to the FBI, the robbery took place at the Chase branch at 3300 North University Drive, just before 10:15 a.m., Monday.

Investigators said the subject handed a teller a note demanding money.

Surveillance pictures showed the man wearing a standard medical mask and a neon green wrap around his head.

Officials said the robber took off with an unspecified sum of cash.

No one was hurt.

They urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

