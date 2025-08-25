CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who robbed an Amerant Bank branch in Coral Springs, authorities said.

Authorities said the robbery happened around 11:45 a.m., Monday, at the branch located at 1755 N. University Drive.

FBI Miami is seeking information about an Amerant Bank branch robbery today at 1755 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to https://t.co/xm8ISwpghS. pic.twitter.com/srwsc2c60b — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) August 25, 2025

The robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee, according to the FBI.

No injuries were reported. The amount of money taken has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.