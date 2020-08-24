FBI searching for owner of car spotted at RaceTrac where missing Georgia mom was last seen

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are looking for potential witnesses who may have clues in the case of a Georgia woman who went missing in Hollywood, and their search has led them to a car spotted outside the gas station where she was last seen.

The FBI is searching for the owner of a gold Honda that was parked at the RaceTrac off Hollywood Boulevard and South State Road 7 on July 27.

Investigators said the vehicle has visible damage to the left rear bumper. They believe the driver and anyone else in the car may have seen something that could be key in the investigation into the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett.

Police have charged Shannon Ryan with lying to authorities and kidnapping Cavett’s 2-year-old son in connection with the case. They said the boy was later abandoned and found wandering in Miramar.

Officials said Cavett is presumed dead.

