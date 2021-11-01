TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Tamarac.

FBI officials on Monday released surveillance images of the subject seen entering the Wells Fargo branch near Commercial Boulevard and Mainland Drive, Oct. 25.

Investigators said the man, seen wearing a white tank top, red shorts, a dark colored baseball cap, a light colored face mask and slides, demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this bank robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.