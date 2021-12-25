POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance stills released by the FBI captured the subject inside the Wells Fargo branch along West Atlantic Boulevard, near 22nd Avenue, Friday morning.

Investigators said the man entered the bank at around 9 a.m., told a teller he had a gun and demanded money.

He left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were people inside the bank, but no one was injured.

Authorities urge anyone with information about this incident or the subjects whereabouts to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

