FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are on the hunt for a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale.

The robbery happened at a Wells Fargo branch off West Broward Boulevard, near Riverland Road, at around 9:15 a.m., Thursday.

According to police, the subject walked in and demanded money from a bank teller before he left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was injured.

Officials urge anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

