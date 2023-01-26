DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who robbed a bank in Deerfield Beach.

Surveillance stills captured the subject after he entered the Wells Fargo branch on South Military Trail and Century Plaza, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said the robber, seen wearing a dark colored cap, sunglasses and a face mask, demanded money from a teller.

It’s unclear whether he got away with any cash.

No one was hurt.

FBI officials urge anyone with information about the robbery or the subject’s whereabouts to call 754-703-2000.

