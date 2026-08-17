FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a robber on the run.

The agency released photos of the man who’s believed to be behind a bank robbery at the Truist branch near Southeast Fifth Avenue and East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

The man entered the bank last Thursday and said he had a gun before demanding money from an employee.

He then fled the scene and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

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