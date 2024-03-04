FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released photographs related to a bank robbery that occurred in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred Monday morning at the Wells Fargo Bank branch, located at 3300 North Federal Highway.

According to authorities, the unidentified robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee.

The FBI has not yet disclosed the amount of money, if any, taken during the incident.

Individuals with any information regarding the robbery are asked to contact the FBI at (754)703-2000.

