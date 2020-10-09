FBI searching for armed woman who robbed Dania Beach bank

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are asking the public’s help in their search for an armed woman who, they said, robbed a bank in Dania Beach.

Surveillance stills released by the FBI show the subject inside the Wells Fargo branch on Anglers Avenue and Ravenswood Road, Thursday.

Agents said the woman, seen wearing a light colored visor, gloves and a black face mask, flashed her gun at a teller and was given money before she took off.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery or the woman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

