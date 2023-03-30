HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is on the lookout for a robber on the run in Hollywood.

Surveillance pictures show the bandit entering a PNC bank on Tyler Street and North 19th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the robber flashed a weapon, demanded money from a teller, then ran off.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The amount of money taken has not been released at this time.

