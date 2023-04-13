FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the FBI, the subject targeted robbed a Bank of America location in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday morning.

Investigators said that he took off with an undisclosed sum of cash from the branch located near Southeast 17 Street and 10th Avenue.

Officials urge anyone with information about the robbery or who recognizes the subject to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or go to fbi.gov/tips.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.