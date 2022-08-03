PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI needs help finding a bank robber.

The agency released a photo of the robbery that took place Tuesday.

This happened at a Truist Bank branch near Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

The robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No shots were fired, and no on was hurt.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

