DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of robbing a bank in Davie.

The robbery happened on Monday at a Wells Fargo branch along Southwest 41st Court, near Davie Road.

Surveillance video captured the suspect wearing a mask as he entered the bank.

The suspect, officials said, demanded money from a teller and then took off.

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

