PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a bank.

The incident happened at a PNC Bank located at 14502 SW 2nd St, Thursday morning.

Officials are not specifying how much money was stolen.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.