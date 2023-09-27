POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released photographs related to a robbery at a Chase Bank branch in Pompano Beach.

The incident occurred Wednesday, around 9:06 a.m., at a Chase Bank, located at 101 S. Pompano Parkway.

According to the FBI, the unidentified robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee. At this time, authorities have not disclosed the exact amount of money taken during the robbery.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to contact (754) 703-2000.

