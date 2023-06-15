HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released photographs of a bank robbery that occurred at a Wells Fargo Bank branch. The incident took place at approximately 10:26 a.m., and the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

According to the FBI, the robber entered the bank Thursday morning, located at 1201 E. Hallandale Beach, and demanded money from one of the bank employees. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident. At this time, the FBI has not disclosed the exact amount of money taken during the robbery.

The FBI has released attached photos of the suspect and urges the public to review them for any potential identification.

Credit: FBI Credit: FBI

The FBI encourages anyone with information related to the robbery or any ongoing FBI investigations to contact the agency at (754)703-2000.

