FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is hoping to cash in on a bank bandit.

Investigators have released photos of a man who robbed a Bank of America, Tuesday morning.

He walked up to a teller, demanded money and took off.

It happened at a the branch along Southeast 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

If you have any information you are urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

