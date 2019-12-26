FBI releases photos of alleged Dania Beach bank robber

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Dania Beach.

According to the FBI, the crook walked inside the Centennial Bank at 1991 Stirling Road and implied he had a weapon before demanding money from a teller on Christmas morning.

No customers were inside the bank at the time.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

