PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation released information on the identity of the man arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Dania Beach after Wednesday’s attempted bank robbery in Pembroke Pines.

Officials said 28-year-old Edmanuel Victoria was in custody after he allegedly robbed an armored truck in front of a Bank of America branch located at 18291 Pines Blvd., Wednesday. Hours later, BSO captured him in Dania Beach after an hours-long police chase.

Victoria is now in federal custody and he is expected to appear in a Fort Lauderdale federal court.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department, BSO, the South Florida Violent Crime/Fugitive Task Force, and the FBI continue their investigation.

No further information was provided as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.