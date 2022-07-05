CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released a photo of a Coral Springs bank robber.

The robbery took place at a chase bank back in June.

The robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Customers were in the bank at the time of the robber, but no one was hurt.

The FBI is now asking for help in finding this man.

If you have any information on this crim call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

