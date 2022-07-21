COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A terrifying day on the job at a Cooper City bank.

Heavily armed robbers threatened employees at the bank and stole money.

It happened at Centennial Bank on Griffin Road back in April.

No customers were inside the bank at the time.

The crooks took off in a stolen car.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

