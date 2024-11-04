MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Election Day will see some stepped-up security as the FBI said it would play a big role in keeping people safe as they head to the polls.

On Tuesday, the agency provided the media a tour of their command post in Miramar which will aim to keep people and the process safe from election crimes such as voter fraud and voter intimidation.

Inside the election command post, agents receive and investigate election crimes, allegations, and tips.

7News cameras captured dozens of computers and TV screens that will be monitoring the incoming tips.

FBI Miami Field Office Special Agent Ryan James also spoke about the agency’s role in election security.

“The FBI is the law enforcement agency that has primary jurisdiction over investigating all election-related crimes. Some of these crimes include ballot fraud, voter fraud, civil rights violations, campaign finance violations, threats to election workers, and cybersecurity attacks on our election infrastructure. So we would ask the general public if anybody has information on those types of crimes, to call 800-CALL-FBI or go to TIPS.FBI.GOV,” he said.

The FBI said 56 field offices, like the one in Miramar, have been set up across the country. They also said part of the election security plan is keeping crowds under control and safe after the election results come in.

