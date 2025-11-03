MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI Miami Field Office and Margate Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding 10-year-old Gabrielle Patricia Terrelonge, who was last seen over four months ago.

Authorities said Gabrielle was last seen on June 21 in Broward County and is considered at risk.

She was reported missing last week on Oct. 29, and on Monday, the FBI announced they are joining Margate Police in their search for her. According to the FBI, she was reported missing in late October after it was discovered that her mother had been incarcerated in Florida.

She is described as a Black female, about 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a thin build and shoulder-length black hair.

Investigators said Gabrielle is itinerant and known to travel between Central and South Florida with family members.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

