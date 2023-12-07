PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody in connection to multiple cases of molestation involving children on board a Celebrity Cruises ship.

According to the FBI, Cris Castor, a crew member aboard the Celebrity Silhouette, confessed to molesting molesting multiple children.

The confession comes after, FBI agents said, the parents of a 6-year-old girl came forward and alleged Castor fondled their daughter.

Wednesday night, a spokesperson for Celebrity Cruises released a statement that reads, “We have zero tolerance for this behavior. We reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.”

Castor, a Philippine national who worked in the ship’s youth center, remains behind bars in Broward County.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.