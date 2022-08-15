PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released more photos of a suspected bank robber.

The suspect was caught on camera wearing a red shirt at the time of the robbery.

Investigators said he changed clothes before leaving the area.

This robbery happened at a Truist Bank branch near Pines Boulevard, in Pembroke Pines, earlier this month.

If you have any information on this bank robbery call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

