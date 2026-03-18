PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI and officials for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday.

Officials for the FBI and ATF confirmed the raid at the Avant Community at Pembroke Pines Apartments was part of an ongoing investigation.

“This is the FBI. We have a search warrant, come out with your hands up,” an agent can be heard over a megaphone outside of the unit.

Neighbors who spoke with 7News said they were startled when they heard flash grenades exploding.

“I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was a bomb,” said Lee, a resident. “There was a good four, five blasts. Sounded like a gun fight, but it wasn’t.”

All the activity made Lee and his neighbors unsure of what was going on.

“I didn’t know what was going on so I just waited a little bit to see if there was any clarity and it kept happening,” said Lee.

Video shows the damage caused to the back patio door and some of the windows that were busted during the operation inside of the ground unit. Agents then spent a few more hours going in and out of the apartment, carrying several stacks of marked evidence.

It remains unclear if investigators found who or what they were looking for inside of the apartment.

Area residents said the man who was previously living at that address had already moved out.

“He moved out three months ago,” said Lee. “I don’t know if they checked with the leasing office to see if he lived here, which he doesn’t.”

In the meantime, neighbors have been discussing the unusual activity in their complex.

“Very odd, this is definitely different,” said Lee.

A spokesperson for the FBI and the ATF have said they could only confirm authorities were serving an approved search warrant at the apartment unit, but could not verify any details related to the ongoing joint investigation.

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