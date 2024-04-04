LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a December 2002 murder and armed kidnapping in Lauderhill.

According to authorities, Lightbourne allegedly entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend, where he is accused of fatally shooting a male occupant.

Subsequently, he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her then 2-year-old son at gunpoint before fleeing the state of Florida.

Following Lightbourne’s escape, the FBI secured a federal Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution (UFAP) warrant.

Recent developments revealed Lightbourne’s whereabouts in the Dominican Republic, where local authorities detained him before his extradition to the United States for immigration violations.

Lightbourne is currently at the BSO Main Jail.

