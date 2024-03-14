HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI on Thursday arrested a Hollywood teacher at his home after being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student.

Boris Fernando Bastidas, 35, appeared in court, Thursday morning.

In a 15 page report by the FBI, it detailed an affair that Bastidas allegedly had with the student in July of 2023 that went until Feb. 5, 2024.

The victim’s mother called the FBI in February to report the alleged relationship.

The report has records of text messages and emails that were sent between Bastidas and the student.

Some of the text messages that were sent read “I’ll always love you,” “I need you,” “I want to love you,” “Kissing you is like a dream, we should kiss all the time,” “I want to touch your body,” “I want my body to touch yours.”

Bastidas was a teacher at Chaminade Madonna High School, located at 500 E. Chaminade Drive.

He was the head of the social studies department and was also in charge of the Model U.N. club.

According to the FBI, when Bastidas and the student were in New York for a Model U.N. event, where he was a chaperone, the two had sex.

