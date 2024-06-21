FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - SWAT teams and FBI agents established a perimeter around a house in Fort Lauderdale after a subject barricaded himself inside a residence.

The FBI and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) arrived on scene at 1021 SW 21st Street to provide assistance to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

7Skyforce, arriving first on scene, showed aerial footage of the federal agencies conducting their investigation.

SWAT teams used their armored cars to remove a vehicle from the driveway and another to gain entry in the home.

The alleged subject is in custody, but what prompted this raid is unclear.

Please avoid this area at this time as the scene is still active.

