LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities said they are conducting an investigation in Lighthouse Point.

7News cameras captured multiple FBI agents collecting evidence at a home along Northeast 48th Street, just east of 23nd Avenue, Friday night.

As of 11 p.m., the FBI would not provide details as to why they raided that house.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.