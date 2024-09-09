BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Atlantic University is behind an emotional family reunion.

The Owls hosted a military appreciation ceremony between quarters of its football game at Howard Schnellenberger Field in Boca Raton, Saturday.

The Drevecky family was honored and received the best gift of all.

Chief Petty Officer Jacob Drevecky of the U.S. Navy returned from deployment in South Korea.

His wife and kids ran onto the football field to embrace him after a long time away from home.

