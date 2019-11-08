Father shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a father in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near the 2700 block of Northwest Ninth Street, just after midnight, Friday.

Officials said they found a man’s body in a residential area.

Family members of the victim identified him as Channing Howard.

“I just got a call that somebody shot and killed my cousin,” Eric Howard said. “We’re just trying to figure out what the cause was and who killed him. We got the reward but we’re trying to get to the bottom of this.”

Eric told 7News that Channing had been released from jail around two years ago and was working on getting back on his feet.

He leaves behind a 16-year-old boy.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

