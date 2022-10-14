FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is seeking the public’s help to track a dangerous driver after a deadly hit-and-run.

The victim’s father is devastated and said he lost his only son, a man he raised to be a gentlemen, a good person and someone who never got into trouble.

Now, this father is asking for any information on the hit-and-run driver that killed his son and left him on the street to die.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Elijah Timothy Thompson was on his bicycle crossing the crosswalk at West Commercial Boulevard in Northwest 47 Terrace when a dark colored Infiniti Q50 2018 to 2020 hit him.

Thompson was thrown from his bike and sadly died on the scene.

Due to the hit-and-run, some of the car’s parts were left at the scene. Detectives said the vehicle might have some front end damage to the grill, headlight and possibly the windshield.

His family and his best friend made a public plea Friday to find the person responsible for the tragedy.

“Elijah was my only child. He’s been with me with me all his life,” said Elijah’s father. “Single parent. I raised him to be a gentlemen, respectful, humble, gentle, truly a good person.”

“For the person responsible, you’re someone I hate out of everyone in my entire life,” said Elijah’s best friend. “You will be found, and you will pay for what you’ve done. Elijah would have stopped and called 911 if the case was the other way around.”

Sadly, no one called 911.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

