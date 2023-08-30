POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Captain Terryson Jackson’s father proudly spoke about his son who was killed in the fatal helicopter crash-landing in Pompano Beach

“I wish something could bring him back because I mean, I feel like the world needs him,” said Oliver Jackson.

The pilot’s father described him as a man who put his children first, a man who sacrificed so much for people who needed him.

“That’s what he loved to do, he cared about people a great deal,” he said. “But I mean anybody who is a parent, I mean I love my son and there is no replacement for him.”

On Monday morning, Jackson and two other crew members were on their way to respond to an emergency, when they had trouble a minute into their flight.

“I’m wondering where did the fire come from?” the father said. “And then the whole helicopter that kept spinning and spinning and falls down.”

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment community, where Capt. Jackson died, as well as a woman inside her home.

Her family identified her as 65-year-old Luarean Wheaten.

The miraculous escape of two BSFR firefighters, 37-year-old Daron Roche and 31-year-old Mikael Chaguaceda, who managed to get themselves out, was caught on cellphone footage. They were transported to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The firefighters were seen crawling to safety on a rooftop amidst the chaos and danger.

The investigation continued on Tuesday. Live video footage captured workers loading the charred and indistinguishable helicopter onto the flatbed of a trailer as they worked to clean up the aftermath of the crash.

Investigators said they will be analyzing all of the wreckage and surveillance video of the incident, to figure out what caused the aircraft to crash.

That’s what Oliver desperately wants to know.

“I don’t want his life to have just gone like that for nothing whatsoever,” he said. “I just want them to do a thorough job of trying to find out exactly what happened.”

Until he gets those answers, Oliver said that this loss is one he hopes no one else has to endure.

“I’m trusting God that no parent would have to go through the experience that we are going through having what happened to our son.”

To honor his services, he was posthumously promoted to battalion chief.

“We are saddened to announce the line of duty death of Captain Terryson Jackson… All units stand by for a moment of silence,” said an officer over the Broadcastify police scanner.

His father remains incredibly proud of Jackson’s career.

“He was a tremendous firefighter, I’m just very, very proud of him and I’m just proud of the work he has done,” Oliver added. “It’s just hurtful that he lost his life doing it.”

Officials said the preliminary report will be completed in about two to three weeks. As to figuring out what caused the helicopter to crash, they said that would be released in a final report, likely in one to two years.

