FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a man drowned while trying to save his daughter, his father is sharing the pain of losing his loved one.

Larry Wilson said his son, 33-year-old Antwon Wilson, leaves behind two children and the family is heartbroken.

“I really look at him as a hero that he is at this point,” said Larry of his son.

Larry said all he is left with now is the memory of his beloved son.

“I love him, I’ve always had. He’s my baby boy and he’s my hero,” said Larry. “He was really into fatherhood.”

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Antwon died on Father’s Day after he rushed to the ocean when he noticed his two children in distress in the water.

Investigators said a good Samaritan also jumped in to help, even facing his own struggle as he was pulled under the water, but he was able to make it out.

The good Samaritan, Eksan Saad, told 7News that he didn’t know exactly who needed help but knew it was a dire situation.

“I didn’t think about anything. I didn’t even tell my wife I’m going in the water again,” he said.

He added the strong currents made it a difficult rescue operation.

“I was trying to stand, I didn’t even, it was like I was under the wave,” said Saad.

But he was able to reach the 10-year-old girl that was fighting for her life. At one point, he said, only her hand was above the water.

“The father was able to keep her afloat until he went under,” said Saad.

He said he tried to keep her calm.

“When I got close to her, I told her, ‘Please, I know you are in panic. Please, do not do anything crazy, I will try my best to get you out,” said Saad.

The rescue left him scraped up and swallowing a lot of water, but he was able to bring her to shore where lifeguards took over.

Saad, the little girl and Antwon were rushed to the hospital. Sadly, Antwon did not survive.

The 10-year-old girl has since been released from the hospital.

