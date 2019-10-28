Father of driver involved in Pembroke Pines crash accused of battery of other driver

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash involving two drivers in Pembroke Pines ended with the arrest of one of the driver’s fathers.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Taft Street and Palm Avenue Sunday night.

According to police, the father of one of the drivers grabbed the second driver involved and slammed him onto the pavement, causing a head injury.

Pablo Batten, the father, got arrested and charged with aggravated battery and resisting an officer.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

