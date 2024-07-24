DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The father of a 6-year-old boy who lost his hand in a firework accident in Deerfield Beach said his son is still recovering at the hospital.

The boy, who was identified as Kyrie Herman, was airlifted on Tuesday to Broward Health Medical Center after the firework exploded in his hand in the 600 block of Northwest First Terrace.

“There is some type of explosion. A child’s hand was blown off and there is something burning,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Herman’s father spoke to 7News off-camera on Wednesday and said he is thankful that his son didn’t sustain anymore injuries.

His father also told 7News that he didn’t know how his son got his hands on the firework.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Herman was playing with a mortar firework when the incident occurred, which resulted in a “complete hand amputation.”

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances around the incident and how the 6-year-old got his hands on a firework, as well as if anyone else was playing with him at the time of the incident.

Herman’s family will visit him at the hospital at some point on Wednesday.

