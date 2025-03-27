PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The subject in connection to a fatal shooting in Pembroke Park has been identified as the father of the two youngest children, according to officials.

Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the apartment complex in the 3100 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to officials, the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Stephen McKenzie, opened fire on a mother and her four children.

That mother, 32-year-old Julie Cruz, and three of her children, including 11-year-old Xion Solomon, 2-year-old Nova McKenzie, and 2-year-old Emery McKenzie, would all be fatally struck and pronounced dead on the scene.

Both Nova and Emery were children of the suspect, according to police.

“At approximately 7:30 p.m., we received 911 calls reporting a shooting at this location,” said Claudinne Caro of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Pembroke Park PD officers located a woman and three children inside an apartment. They were all pronounced deceased due to gunshot wounds. They also located a man and another child also injured from gunshot wounds.”

One child, 8-year-old Phiinyx Solomon, remains in Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

McKenzie was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition and is in custody.

“The child remains in serious condition. That man is in critical condition. At this hour, BSO Homicide Unit detectives have identified that man as the suspect, as the shooter,” said Caro.

Neighbors reacted to the news in shock.

“It sounded like firecrackers, but then I heard little crying out. Oh my God, I was devastated. I couldn’t sleep all night,” said one woman. “They’re children. We’re talking about children. They don’t deserve that. They were always quiet; you would never know. You would never know.”

“I was sleeping, and I heard a couple of gunshots, like six in a row, and then four more,” said a man.

Heartbroken family members gathered at the scene after hearing the news.

One woman had to be consoled by officers on the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

