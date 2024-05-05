NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father is mourning the loss of his 13-year-old son days after the teen was killed in a traffic crash in North Lauderdale.

Speaking with News on Saturday, Rodney Laster said his son, Raequon Laster, was the light of his world — a light that was taken from him too soon.

“I saw him in the morning, and he hugged me before I went to work. I don’t have that no more,” he said,

The heartbroken parent said the teen was kind and thoughtful.

“My son was fun, he was loving,” he said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, was struck and killed while riding his electric scooter, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said a 27-year-old woman was driving a Mercedes-Benz sedan, heading eastbound on the 7900 block of West McNab Road, when the collision occurred.

Authorities said Raequon was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes at the time.

Upon arrival, deputies found the injured boy and a scooter lying on the grass.

Paramedics airlifted the young patient to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Laster said his son was on the autism spectrum.

“[He’s a] human being, and nobody didn’t even stop to even say, ‘Hey, something must be wrong,'” he said.

Detectives said the woman who was driving the Mercedes cooperated with authorities, adding that neither excessive speed nor impairment are considered factors in this crash.

“She was distracted. She had to be distracted if she didn’t see him coming towards her,” said Laster.

Laster said he tried to enroll his son into an after-school program, but it was difficult because of his autism.

“We need more resources, more resources for single fathers,” he said.

Laster said he will forever miss his son.

“I’m trying to get this – I can’t, I can’t, I can’t,” he said.

Raequon’s loved ones are preparing funeral arrangements. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

