POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father is upset after he said his daughter was raped at a Pompano Beach restaurant, and her assailant has been released from Broward County Jail.

Wilver Lopez Vega, 35, walked out of jail Wednesday night.

He had nothing to say after being arrested for having sex with a teenage girl.

“This is not justice. He should be with no bond, held with no bond,” said Jimmy, the girl’s father, speaking exclusively to 7News.

Her dad said his 16-year-old daughter was forced to have sex Monday at a Pompano Beach restaurant where she worked with Vega.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, that crime happened around closing, while the victim was cleaning up.

Detectives said, “The defendant grabbed her against her will and pulled her into the room, then pinned her arms behind her back.”

“He pushed her into a section where, you know, there’s kind of, like, not cameras visually, but you could see what’s happening,” Jimmy said.

Investigators said Vega later admitted to having sex, and they claim this had been going on for some time.

Her father said that’s not true.

“My daughter is in really bad shape. She is trying to recuperate, you know? She’s going through tests and stuff now with her mom,” Jimmy said.

Vega now faces a felony charge.

And although he’s out for now, the victim’s dad had this to say to the man accused of sexually assaulting his daughter.

“If he doesn’t spend the rest of his life in prison, he better be careful out here,” Jimmy said.

The felony charge Vega faces is unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

