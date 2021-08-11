POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father is upset after he said his daughter was raped at a Pompano Beach restaurant, and her assailant will soon be released from Broward County Jail.

“This is outrageous. This is not justice. He should be with no bond, held with no bond,” said Jimmy, speaking exclusively to 7News.

Wilver Vega, 35, has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a crime the Broward Sheriff’s Office says happened Monday at a restaurant in Pompano Beach where Vega works.

The victim, investigators said, is a 16-year-old girl, who also works there.

A judge set Vega’s bond at $20,000. He’s required to pay 10 percent to get out of jail.

The girl’s father said it’s not enough.

“This guy has a $2,000 bond for this charge, you know, and I just feel like it’s not right for this guy for such a horrific crime.

Detectives said the crime happened around closing, writing in their report the girl was cleaning up when “… the defendant grabbed her against her will and pulled her into the room, then pinned her arms behind her back …”

“He pushed her into a section where, you know, there’s kind of, like, not cameras or visual there,” Jimmy said.

Investigators said Vega claimed this had been going on for some time.

The father said that’s not the case.

“My daughter is in really bad shape. She is trying to recuperate, you know? She’s going through tests and stuff now with her mom,” Jimmy said.

And the man accused of causing that pain will soon be out of jail.

“If he doesn’t spend the rest of his life in prison, he better be careful out here,” Jimmy said. “He’s gonna pay either way. He’s got to pay either way.”

BSO said this is an ongoing investigation.

