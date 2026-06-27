HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family trip to McDonald’s in Hallandale Beach ends in gunshots.

Gunfire suddenly rang out outside of a McDonald’s parking lot when a father and his 11-year-old daughter were waiting to get their food.

“Two innocent bystanders involved in a situation that had nothing to do with them,” said Captain of Hallandale Beach, Megan Jones.

The incident happened at the McDonald’s in the 800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Hallandale Beach around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The mother went inside the McDonald’s to pick up food while the father and daughter waited in the car.

That’s when shots rang out in what appears to be an ambush.

“There was an individual coming to McDonald’s, where other people appeared to be waiting for them. As a result of that, there was gunfire that was exchanged,” said Jones. As soon as she heard the incident, she ran outside looking to see if her family was involved and discovered that her husband and her child had been shot.”

Investigators shut down multiple blocks with crime scene tape wrapped around the McDonald’s.

“We do believe that one of the parties involved was a McDonald’s employee,” said Jones.

7News captured a bullet hole in a black SUV parked outside, with three evidence markers in between the car and the McDonald’s, which was later towed away.

Both the father and the daughter were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The 11-year-old daughter had to be taken into surgery.

As police search for those involved, they’re asking the public for any information about the incident to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 954-493 TIPS, and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.