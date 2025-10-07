A father has bonded out of jail after he was accused of taking his two children without permission from his Fort Lauderdale home.

Bradley Stevenson, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of interfering with the custody of a minor.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Stevenson barricaded himself inside his home last Tuesday, sparking an hours-long standoff with police and SWAT teams.

At some point during the negotiations, detectives say he escaped the home with his two children, ages 5 and 7, leading to a countywide search.

The children were found safe at a nearby gas station a few hours after being reported missing.

