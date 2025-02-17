TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic chain of events in Broward County that began with a 4-year-old girl taken from a Tamarac home would lead authorities to make a pair of deadly discoveries, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Nathan Gingles was arrested Sunday afternoon, hours after a statewide AMBER alert was issued out of Tamarac for his daughter, Seraphina Gingles, and her mother, 34-year-old Mary Catherine Gingles.

“Nathan Gingles has been arrested on a charge of violating an injunction related to not having contact with the child and the child’s mother,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Detectives said 43-year-old Nathan took Seraphina from a home along the 5700 block of Plum Bay Parkway, Sunday morning

Investigators said deputies with BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Respons Unit found a silver 2016 BMW X3 mentioned in the AMBER Alert at a Walmart.

“That vehicle was located at 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. At that scene, deputies located 4-year-old Seraphina Gingles. She was found safe and unharmed,” said Codd. “Deputies also located Nathan Gingles.”

While deputies believed Mary was with Nathan and their daughter, she was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead in a Tamarac home along the 5800 block of Plum Bay Parkway.

All this unfolded in the morning hours. BSO officials said they received reports of shots fired at the home where Seraphina was taken, at around 6 a.m.

When they arrived to the neighborhood, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said they would later learn Seraphina was missing, which led to the AMBER Alert and her discovery.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units continue to investigate.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.