CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after a small plane carrying relief supplies bound for Jamaica crashed into a lake behind a home in Coral Springs, the two victims have been identified.

The organization Ignite the Fire Ministry announced its founder, 53-year-old Alexander Wurm, and his daughter, 22-year-old Serena Wurm, died in Monday morning’s plane crash.

The relief group said the two victims were headed to storm-stricken Montego Bay when the incident occurred.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials confirmed the aircraft departed from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport with supplies for victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica when it went down along the 5500 block of Northwest 57th Terrace, off Creekside Drive, in the Windsor Bay neighborhood.

“It sounded to me like two race cars, then ‘boom,’ like a quick hit or explosion,” said area resident Dawn Marrill. “I looked up, and I saw, like, all this debris in the air. Like, it looked like somebody blew up a building, and it was just everywhere.”

The devastating chain of events happened shortly after the Wurms took off from the airport, at around 10:20 a.m.

Witnesses watched as the plan began to nosedive.

Robert Swinger-Vargas said he saw the plane go down from his car and quickly called 911.

“Next thing we know, it just took a dive, and it went straight down,” he said.

Video recorded from nearby cameras captures the moment the plane crashes into the lake in Coral Springs.

The National Transportation Safety Board has identified the plane as a Beech B100.

Investigators said the aircraft clipped at least one palm tree and struck a fence bordering the backyard of a home before parts of the aircraft went into the lake behind the house, leaving a trail of debris in its path.

“I heard like [airplane noise] and then boom,” said area resident Elizabeth Schenell.

Multiple fire rescue and technical rescue units were dispatched to the scene within minutes. Investigators said the damage was so extensive that divers initially couldn’t find the aircraft.

“We have not found an entire plane yet. We believe that it may be broken into smaller pieces,” said Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser.

7News cameras captured a plane tire in the backyard, as well as bubbles in the water from where the aircraft landed.

7Skyforce captured debris from the plane scattered across both sides of the neighborhood facing the lake. Fortunately, no one on the ground was injured.

Fire officials said divers reached the fuselage but initially did not find victims or survivors. Officials later confirmed two lives were lost.

Authorities said it’s unclear what led to the crash.

The Beech B100 was more than just a plane but a passion project. Alexander had recently purchased the King Air specifically for his missions across the Caribbean.

Those who were waiting for Alexander on the ground spoke about the kind of person he was.

“He really made a difference, and he gave his life for the people in the nations that were on his heart,” said Sean Malone, CEO of Crisis Response International.

In a statement, Ignite the Fire Ministry said:

“We grieve the tragic loss of our beloved brother, Alexander Wurm (53), and his daughter Serena (22), who passed away in a plane crash, November 10, 2025, while bringing humanitarian aid to Jamaica. Alexander, known for his warmth and unwavering kindness, devoted his life to serving others-both through his actions and by sharing the gospel of Jesus across the globe. Throughout his life, Alex travelled extensively, reaching various countries and continents, where he tirelessly worked to bring faith, compassion, and support to those in need. His legacy of faith and compassion touched countless lives. Evangelist Wurm is the founder of Ignite the Fire Ministry, dedicated to empowering youth through missions and evangelism across the Caribbean. They aim to cultivate volunteers who are passionate about making a difference, fostering leadership and community involvement. Alexander leaves behind his beautiful wife, Candace, and two children, son James (17) and daughter Christiana (20). Serena, following in her father’s footsteps, was a beacon of empathy and hope, inspiring all with her commitment to humanitarian work. Together, their final journey embodied selflessness and courage, reminding us of the power of service and love. As we honour their memory, may we continue their legacy of generosity, compassion, and faith. Rest in peace, Alexander and Serena-your light endures in all whose lives you changed.”

Alexander leaves behind a wife and two other children.

Neighbors are now left devastated as they come to terms with how two lives who were headed to help others were lost.

“Like, how could something like that happen to good people, like doing good things?” said Josh Quildon.

“It’s heartbreaking. I can’t believe how sad it is. It’s terrible,” said Marrill.

Coral Springs Police urged residents in the area to avoid being outdoors and to keep doors close for the remainder of the night due to a strong odor of fuel. The police department set up a command center in the neighborhoos and were seen conducting their investigation on Tuesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are also investigating this crash, with NTSB taking the lead.

