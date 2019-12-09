Father allegedly beats child at Pembroke Pines restaurant over bad grades

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines father has been arrested for allegedly abusing his child at a restaurant over his bad grades.

The incident occurred at Wu’s Kitchen located at 2224 North Flamingo Road, at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, a 10-year-old boy knocked on a neighbor’s door to advise them that his father, Daliang Ye, was abusing him.

The boy said that Ye, 37, beat him with a belt on his leg and back because he received poor grades, leaving him with bruises, broken skin and redness in those places.

Ye stated that he struck his child with a leather and metal belt four to five times at Wu’s Kitchen, where he happened to be working, because he was not listening to him.

Pembroke Pines Police arrested Ye and took him to jail.

In bond court, Ye was charged with cruelty toward a child.

Ye has since been released from jail.

