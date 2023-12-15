POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an area of Pompano Beach after a train-pedestrian collision.

Around 5:15 a.m., a train struck a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 15th Street and Northwest 13th Avenue

Officials said when emergency crews arrived, they found a person that had been hit by the train. Deputies confirmed the pedestrian did not survive the impact and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating to determine the details of how the collision occurred.

