NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting that occurred Monday night prompted a police investigation in North Lauderdale.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) officials, dispatchers received a call near the 7400 block of Southwest 12th Court around 10:30 p.m., where authorities responded and found an injured teen. Deputies immediately initiated life-saving procedures to stabilize the victim.

The response was further augmented by North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, who swiftly arrived on the scene to provide necessary medical assistance. Recognizing the need for specialized medical care, the BSO Aviation Unit was called into action to transport the injured juvenile to a local hospital. Despite efforts from first responders, the female teen succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

BSO’s Homicide Unit detectives have taken charge of the investigation. Their primary objective is to ascertain the circumstances that led to the shooting and to determine the events that unfolded before and during the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

