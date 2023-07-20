HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Hallandale Beach.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Saturday at the 700 block of NW 7 Avenue.

According to the Hallandale Beach Police Department, officers responded to the distress call and arrived at the scene, where they discovered an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Wanye Gregory Smith. Despite the swift response and medical attention, Smith succumbed to his injuries.

As of now, the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear, and law enforcement authorities are actively conducting an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

